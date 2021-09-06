Local Senedd Member Paul Davies recently visited one of the newly installed Ogi Wales ultra fast broadband cabinets in Haverfordwest.
Ogi has started to connect the first houses and businesses in Haverfordwest to their ultra fast fibre to the premises broadband service.
Paul Davies met with Justin Leese, Ogi’s chief technology and operations officer.
After the meeting, Paul Davies said: “I was delighted to be shown the technology that is enabling Haverfordwest residents to be connected to an ultra fast fibre to the premises broadband service. Access to fast reliable broadband has never been more important with many people working from home, more and more online meetings taking place along with the multitude of streaming services.
“Given that Haverfordwest residents are now having the option to use the service from Ogi this is improving connectivity and accelerating the digital transformation in Pembrokeshire.
“I was also pleased to hear about Ogi’s plans for supporting the community in other ways and to learn about the sponsorship agreement with Haverfordwest County AFC that sees the stadium renamed the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.”
