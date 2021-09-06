The chair of the Port of Milford Haven, Dr Chris Martin, has been appointed as the new vice chair of the Bevan Commission.

Chris was born and bred in Pembrokeshire, and is a governor of Pembrokeshire College as well as being chair of the port.

He is also a trustee and board member of Marie Curie UK and chairman of the Wales Advisory Board of Marie Curie.

This comes shortly after his most recent appointment, becoming the permanent chair of Life Sciences Hub Wales.

The Bevan Commission, Wales' leading health and care think tank, was established by Professor Sir Mansel Aylward in 2008, who has now been appointed chair emeritus.

The other new vice chair alongside Chris Martin is Baroness Finlay, a deputy speaker and deputy chair of committees in the House of Lords and professor at the Velindre Cancer Centre and Cardiff University.

Sir Mansel Aylward said of the appointments: “I am honoured to have the support of such fine leaders as we move forward with our work in the commission. The wealth of experience and expertise they bring will provide invaluable support to me personally and an added impetus and momentum to make a difference to the health and well-being of people in Wales.’’

Dr Chris Martin said: “I want to ensure that the Bevan Commission continues to be a well-respected and authoritative think tank that has a sustainable future ensuring it is relevant, effectual and delivers demonstrable, tangible outcomes for patients and the public across the principality and beyond.”