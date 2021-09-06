PEMBROKESHIRE'S young carers have enjoyed an action-packed summer including trips to Cardigan Island Farm, Silver Mountain experience, Dyfed Shire horse farm, go-karting, Oakwood, Folly farm, Heatherton, and the Summit adventure centre.

Action for Children also delivered the Bouncing Back mental health programme at the family days and encouraged young carers and siblings to develop their own wellbeing tools and resilience. The young people taking part received their mental health first aid kits to help prepare them for those unexpected moments that can cause stress or worry.

"It was great to see all of our young carers and young adult carers again in person after such a long haul of remote support throughout lockdown," said Vikki Phillips, young person's worker at Pembrokeshire Young Carers.

"All of these activities were well-attended and all of the young carers really enjoyed the freedom to be able to play and have fun with other young carers.

'We were also very lucky this year in being able to offer additional tickets for families to attend Manor Park, Clerkenhill Farm, Tenby Dinosaur Park, and Heatherton using the Wales summer of fun initiative supported by Pembrokeshire County Council.

"It cannot be underestimated how much these families needed a proper break and it was lovely to see them all out and enjoying precious time together."

Mason from Milford Haven, looks after Freddy who has ASD. Their mum, Wendy said: "I just wanted to say a huge thank you for the vouchers. I really only expected one set, so to get three was amazing.

"We were able to enjoy the Manor House wildlife park and Mason has asked if we can take his cousin and aunt to Heatherton. It's great he actually wants to go somewhere.

"Freddy can't wait to visit Folly Farm when it gets quieter too. We are extremely grateful, thank you again."