A recent study has shown that west Wales is among the worst areas in the country for toxic landfills, with 68 in the area.
The study, conducted by USwitch, found the areas in Wales with the most hazardous landfills, as well as finding the areas with the most hazardous landfills per square kilometre.
On the list of total toxic landfills, west Wales finished second on the list, with 68 in the area, with only Clwyd finishing higher, with 84 appearing in the north Wales county.
Both Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire finished narrowly outside the top ten (12th and 13th) on the list of toxic landfills per square kilometre.
Cardiff came out on top of that list, with a toxic landfill every 5.98 per square kilometres.
Will Owen, energy expert at Uswitch, said: "The shockingly high number of toxic landfills scattered across the country highlights the variety of problems these landfills can cause. It is down to the local authorities to help identify them and organise a clean-up. Some of these older landfills haven’t been lined before the waste was deposited, unlike modern landfills, which means that the chemicals can escape.
"With the added support and funding from the government we will be able to stop any nasty surprises that could be coming our way."
To see more studies conducted by USwitch, visit https://www.uswitch.com/
