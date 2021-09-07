FEARS that charges will soon be introduced at a popular county car park have been allayed by Pembrokeshire County Council.
Members of the public have until next Wednesday to comment on changes to car parking in Goodwick, Haverfordwest and Scolton Manor.
In Goodwick, the small car park between Tesco and the petrol station, currently part of Goodwick Moor car park, will be renamed the Seafront Goodwick car park and a maximum stay of two hours will be introduced.
However, Pembrokeshire County Council’s street care and parking manager, Marc Owen, said that no charges are planned for either this new car park or Goodwick Moor car park, which is popular with walkers, beach goers and shoppers.
Also in Goodwick, the small part of the Parrog car park, the grass area directly adjoining the Ocean Lab will no longer be considered part of the existing car park. This is in preparation for when the building changes hands from Pembrokeshire County Council to Sea Trust.
A parking consolidation order, necessary to make the changes in the Goodwick car parks, also allows for creating additional parking spaces at Scolton Manor nearer to the manor house.
The order also publicises the proposed closure of three car parks in Haverfordwest; Cherry Grove, Dew Street and the car park behind the former library and community education centre.
Members of the public can comment on the proposed changes by writing to Darren Thomas, head of infrastructure, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP, until September 15.
