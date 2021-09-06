Pembrokeshire County Council has published its timetable for school buses across the county, with many schools now returning for the autumn term.
The list provided by the county council includes schools across Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby, Fishguard, Pembroke Dock and more.
To see the full timetable for school bus routes, visit https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/school-transport/school-bus-timetables
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.