Milford Haven School has announced that it has been accredited with the Careers Wales Mark.
The Careers Wales Mark demonstrates the school’s ongoing commitment to providing an ever improving 'Careers and World of Work' programme to learners across the school.
The school has shown how 'extremely proud' it is of all those who have contributed to the success, through the 'hard work, determination and adaptability of staff involved in the process' of receiving the accreditation.
Julie-Ann Clifton, Careers and World of Work coordinator, said: "Congratulations to everyone at Milford Haven School, it has been a pleasure working with you and I look forward to continuing our partnership work in the future."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.