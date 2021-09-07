Goldies Cymru charity will be soon bringing its popular sing and smile daytime singalongs to Pembrokeshire, which it has not been allowed to do since the first lockdown in March 2020.
The charity, more fondly referred to as ‘Goldies’, has grown across England and Wales since it was founded by Bath-based musician Grenville Jones in 2007.
For many years Grenville had built a reputation as one of the UK’s foremost choir leaders and had learnt first-hand of the positive social effects of singing in a choir or a music group.
Prior to March 2020, there were over 200 daytime fun singalong Goldies sessions taking place in libraries, community rooms and church halls, led by 74 locally-based session leaders.
Those attending the sessions ware older people, many living in community housing, adults with learning difficulties and people living with dementia.
After many months away, Goldies will be coming to Milford Haven on Thursday, October 21 for a singalong at Hakin and Hubberston Community Centre.
The hour-long session will be taking place on the Thursday afternoon between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.
Goldies will stay in west Wales, with the charity's next event after the Milford Haven singalong will be at Newcastle Emlyn in Carmarthenshire on Monday, October 25.
