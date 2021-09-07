Goodwick United and Merlins Bridge AFC shone on the first weekend of the 2021/22 Pembrokeshire League season, both winning 5-0 to stand strong after matchday one.

Goodwick gave Hundleton a baptism of fire in their first game in Division One with two early quickfire goals from Nathan Greene and Stephen Docherty.

More was to come in the second half as Jordan Griffiths, Jonny Horgan and Sion O'Sullivan (son of manager Wayne) all added to the scoreline.

Merlins Bridge felt like scoring just as many as they blew Monkton Swifts away on their own turf on opening day.

Scott Ferney got a brace in the Monkton sunshine, as Richard Hughes, Will Haworth and Fraser Finlay joined in on the act

This now means both Goodwick United and Merlins Bridge sit top of the table after one matchday with a goal difference of +5.

Defending champions Hakin United only managed a draw at home to Carew AFC, after coming from two goals down.

Sam Christopher scored twice for the visitors either side of half time, before Ryan Wilson halved the deficit.

Justin Harding's late penalty was enough to salvage a point for the Vikings, before they were reduced to ten men in injury time as Jack Britton was sent for the latest of early baths.

St Ishmaels did not enjoy their return to the top flight, as Clarbeston Road ran riot with a convincing 3-0 win.

Steff Thomas and Matthew Davies both netted before the break, as Ben John secured the win in the second half for the visitors.

Pennar Robins took the lead away at Fishguard Sports through Smith, but Steve Lewis' equaliser meant the teams went into half time level.

Sports turned it around in the second half as Jordan Raymond sealed three points for the north Pembrokeshire side.

In the final game, Neyland took the lead on the half hour mark through Jason Griffiths away at Narberth, before Callum O'Connell's penalty levelled the game up.

The home side were not level for long however, as Johnstone grabbed the winner for the Nomads only a matter of minutes later.