NARBERTH crushed opponents Ystalyfera in a massive 51 point victory for the third match of their group four WRU Championship Cup encounter.

After the match team manager Chris James said “With so many seasoned first team players unavailable today it was good to see several young players put their hands up for future selection.

“The first team coaches have been working very hard over the summer to get these youngsters up to Championship standard and whilst there will be some far more competitive teams to play during the season this augurs well for the club’s future.”

Report by Rob Lewis

NARBERTH got off to a flying start and after five minutes George MacDonald picked the ball up from a ruck, gathered his own kick and dived over in the corner for the first try.

Nick Gale converted to make it 7 – 0.

Next number 8 Guto Davies picked the ball up and barged his way over the try line. Gale again converted.

Ten minutes later Narberth counter-attacked, the ball was quickly fed to fly half Ashley Sutton who broke through the visitors defence and then passed to Will Hughes, who scored in the left hand corner.

Despite the scoreline Ystalyfera broke down the visitors left wing got hold of the ball and kicked downfield with the ball bouncing kindly for him to dive over in the corner. The conversion attempt failed (21 – 5).

Narberth continued to attack and within five minutes had scored again, winger Dafydd Pritchard dived over to score in the right hand corner.

The Otters attacking was relentless and Ashley Sutton was next to score under the posts. Needless to say, the try was converted by Gale (35 – 5).

Ystalyfera started the second half with renewed vigour and put the Otters under significant pressure but the home team’s defence held firm. Eventually however the ball was fed out to the visitor’s centre who sliced through the Otters defence and scored under the posts. The try was converted (35 – 12).

Next for the Otters Josh Hamer scored in the corner. Another kick from Gale saw the try converted (42 – 12).

At this stage the floodgates started to open but in fairness to Ystalyfera they never stopped trying and the Otters had to work hard for the points.

After a series of forward drives by hooker Rhodri Owens and Props Bradley Davies and Ifan James replacement scrum half Declan Smith ran in under the posts.

A lovely offload from young winger Ryan Scourfield saw Gale score in the corner and add the conversion (56 – 12).

It wasn’t long before the Otters were once again encamped on the visitors line and after several players were tackled just short of the line Davies once again forced his way over the try line.

Ystalyfera refused to give up and with five minutes to go scored a consolation try by their winger which he duly converted (63 – 19).

With the last move of the match Ashley Sutton scored under the posts. Gale converted kicking ten out of ten conversions (70 – 19).