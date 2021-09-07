PRIZES worth £900 were handed out last week at Fishguard Arts Society's first major exhibition and prize giving since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.
The exhibition was held in the Tregwynt Mansion ballroom. Two prizes were up for grabs, a £750 first prize winner and a £150 to the winner who gained the most public votes.
Judges Mandy and Eifion Griffiths from Melin Tregwynt and Sue Whitbread from Theatr Gwaun unanimously awarded the first prize to Ro Rogers, for Blue Harbour.
"This little painting spoke to us across the room we felt it packed a punch beyond its size and created a wonderful imaginative atmosphere," said the judges.
The People's Prize, awarded for the most public votes, went to Simon Reed, for Late Summer Light.
The exhibition's youngest entrant, 12 year old Isla Wild, was awarded an artist's paintbox for her jellyfish painting.
Usually these evenings have taken place at the beginning of the exhibition but, due to the pandaemic, FAS waited for the weather to be mild enough to hold the get together in the grounds of Tregwynt Mansion grounds.
The event was attended by about 70 artists, friends, relatives and supporters including FAS' oldest member, Denys Curry who at a hundred and one, very much enjoyed the exhibition.
"Everyone seemed pleased to be out, meeting people and feeling normal," said FAS' Gaynor McMorrin.
For more information on Fishguard Arts Society, visit
fishguardartssociety.org.uk.
