A specially commissioned world premiere will take place tomorrow, Wednesday September 8, as the final round of concerts for this year's Fishguard and West Wales International Music Festival continues.

Alis Huws, harpist to HRH The Prince of Wales, will give the first live performance of a short piece by mid-Wales composer Steph Power entitled Camddwr Bleiddiaid (Wolf's Leap). The work is a reference to a location on an old drovers' road in the desolate beauty of the Cambrian mountains.

Alis will also perform works by Bach, Debussy and other composers in her recital which will take place at Capel Tabor, Dinas at 7.30pm.

"Fishguard Music Festival has a long history of commissioning new works from contemporary composers and includes a new premiere most years," said Gillian Green MBE, the festival's artistic director.

"We are very proud to have commissioned a piece for harp by Steph Power and to have someone like Alis Huws to perform it will be magical."

Alis Huws has played for the Royal Family on several occasions, and given performances across Europe and the Far East. She performs regularly at high profile events for the Welsh Assembly Government and was also invited to perform at Buckingham Palace to mark 50 years since the investiture of HRH The Prince of Wales.

On Thursday night, September 9, Capel Tabor will host a recital by the Meraki Duo, a pairing of flute and guitar, who will perform pieces by Dvorák, Barrios, Piazzolla, Liebermann and Arcaro.

Meera Maharaj and James Girling both studied at the Royal Northern College of Music, where they connected through a shared passion for chamber music, jazz, Latin American and European folk, and contemporary works.

The festival will return to its home town of Fishguard for the penultimate concert on Saturday, September 11, when the Palisander Recorder Ensemble, described as 'Early Music's very own Spice Girls', will play at 2pm at Theatr Gwaun.

On Sunday, September 12, this year's festival will end with a recital by rising star Angharad Lyddon. Angharad represented Wales in the 2019 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition and was a finalist in the Song Prize. Accompanied by Jâms Coleman, Angharad will perform songs by Schubert, Schumann, Fauré, Mahler and more at Neuadd y Dderwen, Rhosygilwen at 7.30pm.

For tickets and information please visit www.fishguardmusicfestival.com