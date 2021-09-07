Milford Youth Matters held its 'Big Ballsy Bake Day' last weekend, raising hundreds of pounds in aid of a male testicular health charity.
The day was held on Milford Waterfront on Saturday, September 4, and raised £343.30 for The OddBalls Foundation.
The aim of the day was to engage with members of the community, as well as raise funds and awareness around male testicular health.
Dayle Gibby, coordinator at Milford Youth Matters, was up baking alongside the charity's ambassadors until 11.30pm on the night of Friday, September 3.
Many of the Milford Youth Matters ambassadors helping put the event together were students from Milford Haven School, who baked and decorated cakes late into the night prior to the event.
Dayle said: "Whilst this may seem an embarrassing subject, we and the Milford Youth Matters ambassadors feel this could be the start of a conversation around male testicular health for younger people.
"We don't want this to be an embarrassing subject for young people.
"We would like to thank everyone who supported the event and to everyone who has donated on the day."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.