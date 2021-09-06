A MAN has been sent to prison for six months after pleading guilty to harassing a woman.
Mark Ion, whose address was given as HMP Swansea, was handed a three month prison sentence, to run concurrent with a six month prison term, after pleading guilty to a charge of harassment and a charge of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, which included requests that his victim drop the charges.
Fifty-year-old Ion was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on September 1. He had submitted pleas of guilty to both charges at the town’s magistrates on August 18.
Along with the prison sentences, Ion had a restraining order made against him and was put under a number of restrictions including not visiting areas of Haverfordwest and Milford Haven.
He was also ordered not to refer to certain information through phone or social media.
Ion will have to pay compensation of £500 and a surcharge of £128.
He has until January 2022 to pay the outstanding fines.
