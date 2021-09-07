Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Haverfordwest last weekend.
The collision occurred on the A487 in Keeston at approximately 4pm on Saturday, September 4.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The male rider was taken to hospital and the road was reopened at around 5.50pm."
