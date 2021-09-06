The A40 is partially closed near Fishguard due to an incident which reportedly has involved a bike.
However, it has not been confirmed whether the incident has involved a bike.
There is also slow traffic along the A40 due to the ongoing situation following the incident.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment