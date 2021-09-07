The A40 was partially closed last night due to a collision between a motorcycle and a car near Scleddau.
Police officers were called to the scene of the incident at approximately 4.10pm.
Welsh Ambulance Service was also present, and took the male motorcycle rider to hospital.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The road was closed following the collision but reopened at around 7.45pm, once the road had been cleared of vehicles and debris."
