The Met Office has provided a yellow weather warning for the whole of west Wales this week, with thunderstorms a real possibility for the region.
The yellow warning lasts for two days, from Wednesday, September 8 to Thursday, September 9.
Throughout the Wednesday, both Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire are receiving the yellow warning for thunderstorms.
Ceredigion's warning is only for Thursday, while the other two counties have the warning for the full two days.
While Wednesday's thunderstorm warning is limited, Thursday's covers the entirety of Wales, the north of England and Northern Ireland.
The Met Office said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms have the potential to bring surface water flooding in a few places, and disruption to travel.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"There is a small chance that some rural communities could temporarily become cut off by flooded roads."
