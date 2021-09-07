A MAN from Pembroke has been given a suspended prison sentence and made to do 300 hours of community service after attacking two female police officers.
Matthew James, of Elm Grove, was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates on September 1.
The court heard that on May 3, James, aged 36, assaulted two female police constables while they were on duty.
James pleaded guilty to both charges.
He was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and made to pay a total of £1,125 in compensation for both crimes.
He was also ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work.
James also had a community requirement of a curfew put on him.
He is required to be at his place of residence between 8pm and 8am daily for four months, starting September 1. The curfew ends on December 31.
