A very rare sighting of an uncommon dolphin species is believed to have happened in the Cleddau estuary between Neyland and Pembroke Dock.
Common bottlenose dolphins are no stranger to Pembrokeshire, commonly seen along the Cardigan Bay coast or around the island of Skomer.
However, local wildlife experts believe that the county's most recent marine visitors are the rarely seen Risso's dolphin.
It has not been officially confirmed that the dolphins spotted were Risso's, but a sighting of Risso's would be an extremely rare occurrence as far north as Pembrokeshire.
Sightings of the species are more common in the open sea between Cornwall and the Channel Islands, as seen on the map in the gallery at the top of this page.
The dolphins were proposed to be Risso's from the scarring on their bodies by the experts who saw them in the estuary.
