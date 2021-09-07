HAVERFORDWEST County have received an away tie in the next round of the JD Cymru Welsh Cup.
The Bluebirds will face Airbus UK Broughton in the third round of the cup competition.
The 'wing makers' as they are known play at 'The Airfield', just outside of Broughton north Wales, close to the border with Chester.
Broughton will prove a trickier test than the admirable display put on by Brecon Corinthians, which County beat 6-0 last weekend.
The 'wing makers' are currently sitting second in JD Cymru North with 17 points after seven games.
The team have their origins as the works team of the Airbus UK aerospace factory where the wings of the Airbus airliner are produced.
The tie is initially scheduled to be played on the weekend commencing September 25.
