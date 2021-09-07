With the last few days giving Pembrokeshire the treat of soaring temperatures, the Welsh Ambulance Service has urged the public to know about precautions in a heatwave.

Temperatures have reached 28°C this week, and the trust is asking the public to take extra precautions in future heatwaves to prevent falling ill.

The trust's advice for precautions people should take during a heatwave includes:

• Drink lots of water – it’s important to keep hydrated as you lose more fluid than you take in during hotter temperatures

• Keep out of the sun – it’s best to stay in the shade between 11am and 3pm when the sun is at its hottest

• Wear sun cream and sunglasses – apply a sun cream of at least factor 30 that includes UVA protection and make sure your sunglasses have UV protection lenses

• Loose clothing – wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes along with a hat

• Look out for others – keep a check on those vulnerable to the effects of heat, especially the elderly, young children and babies and those who have a heart or respiratory condition such as asthma

• Never leave babies, young children or animals in a parked vehicle – temperatures can soar very quickly in a parked car, and children under two are particularly at risk of getting heatstroke or heat exhaustion

Lee Brooks, the trust’s director of operations, said: “Hot weather means your body has to work harder to keep its core temperature to normal levels, and this puts extra strain on your heart, lungs and kidneys.

“This means that you can be at greater risk if you have a pre-existing heart or respiratory condition, like asthma or angina.

“It’s really important to keep cool and stay hydrated, and if you’re out and about, please look after yourself and those with you.

“If you do fall victim to the sun, take one of our NHS 111 Wales symptom checkers for bites and stings, breathing difficulties, hay fever and sunburn – it’ll help you determine the best course of action.”

The trust has also seen an increase in the number Covid-19 related calls, meaning more staff are off.

As Wales enters a new school year, the trust is asking the public to continue to take precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

Lee continued: “With the re-opening of schools comes increased interactions, so it’s important that the public continue to play their part to halt a further spread.

“The Covid-19 vaccine remains the best line of defence to protect yourself and others and also helps to reduce your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from Covid-19.”