Police officers in Milford Haven are appealing after damage was caused to the model train engineers premises in the town.

Damage was caused to the premises located behind the Meads Sports Centre between Sunday, August 29 and Wednesday, September 1.

Dyfed-Powys Police has said that since the damage was caused, 'officers have increased patrols in the area.'

Milford Haven Police said: "Any information concerning this please contact 101 quoting ref: DPP/0123/01/09/2021/01/C."