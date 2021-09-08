Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, has welcomed proposals for longer prison sentences for thieves stealing dogs and other pets.

A new criminal offence for pet abduction is set to be introduced under UK Government plans to crack down on pet theft following a reported rise in pets being stolen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new law will recognise the welfare of animals and that pets are valued as more than property, and would see criminals convicted of stealing pets given up to seven years custodial sentence.

Until now, pets have been treated as personal property taken by thieves, with few dognappers prosecuted and most avoiding jail.

However, after the spike in dog thefts over the last two years, these new laws would see greater punishments given out.

Commenting on the proposals, Mr Crabb said: "I am delighted with the new proposals for longer sentences for dognappers. I have been contacted by many constituents about this issue over the last two years.

"I know how strongly people feel about pet theft and I have raised this issue with government ministers on several occasions along with other MPs from other parties.

"I am pleased we are seeing strong progress now. It is right that criminals involved in the theft of pets are appropriately punished for their actions."