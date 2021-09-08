A memorial service will be held in Milford Haven later this month in memory of all those who have lost their lives to the fishing industry.
In conjunction with the town's proud fishing heritage, the service will be in memory of 'all who were involved, at sea or on land.'
The service, conducted by Father Andrew Johnson, will take place on Saturday, September 25 at 11am on The Rath.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.