A NEW parking layout has been set out in Haverfordwest.
Following on from work carried out on September 3 in Hill Street - located in the Castel Ward - parallel parking instead of echelon parking is now in place.
Councillor Tom Tudor, who requested the work be done, said he was pleased the issue had been resolved.
Cllr Tudor wrote: "Following on from traffic obstruction problems in Hill Street, I asked for some rearranging of the position of some of the car parking bays and am pleased to report that the work has been completed, and parking obstruction issues resolved."
The previous layout had caused a narrowing of the carriageway on the bend, causing problems for larger vehicles to pass.
