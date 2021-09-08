Broadcaster and former politician Michael Portillo was spotted in Milford Haven this week, taking a break from filming his latest series.
Portillo, a former chief secretary to the treasury and defence secretary, was filming the latest series of his show 'Great British Railway Journeys,' when he arrived in the town.
During filming of the 14th series of the show, he decided to take a break at a cafe in the centre of the town.
He stopped off at the Taste of Haven cafe on Charles Street, where staff caught a quick snap of him during his visit to the town on the very hot Tuesday afternoon.
The episode of Great British Railway Journeys where he visits the area will be broadcast at some time next year.
