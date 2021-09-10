Plans for more than 30 holiday units at an existing caravan park in Tavernspite have been given the green light.
Pantglas touring caravan and camping site will see an extra 36 self-catering units added, two of which will be fully accessible, following approval by Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee on Tuesday (September 7).
The three-bedroom units will be single storey, with parking and decking associated with each of them, with the 36 lodges on two parcels of land, 25 on the southern part of the site and the reminder to the north of two nature gardens that will be created.
“The application site is considered to be well-related to Tavernspite in terms of proximity, physical connectivity and visual relationship. The proposal would not have a detrimental impact on visual or residential amenity, biodiversity or on highway safety,” states a planning report.
No objections were received regarding the application and it was unanimously approved by the committee.
