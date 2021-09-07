IN a rare occurrence Beynon Day and Trefloyne’s Silver Jubilee were celebrated together having arrived on the same day.

Once a year the Beynon family – Joan, Kim, Tom and Sarah – thank the members at Trefloyne Golf Club for their loyalty and commitment with ‘Beynon Day’, a Texas Scramble followed by a free lunch.

It also fell on the same day as the club's 25th year.

On a warm and pleasant day 76 players set off to their various tees for the scramble – more than the 72 expected as huge demand meant two teams going off the 1st.

Scoring was extremely strong and several teams came in feeling they were in with a chance with medal scores in the mid 50s.

A spokesperson for the club who was at the day said: "Since the Beynons took over the club has grown in quality and reputation.

"Kim, Joan, Tom and Sarah have now run Trefloyne for more than half its lifetime, and their commitment gives us a wonderful course in truly excellent condition, and a range of facilities that would have seemed like a dream back in the day.

"And with plans approved for a new clubhouse, and the course and the club going from strength to strength, we closed by asking everyone to raise their glasses and join him in a toast…to Trefloyne."