The ultimate student dinner is coming to Pembrokeshire College

A celebration dinner is being served at on Thursday, September 16, at 6.30pm, with dishes created by leading industry chefs. However, there’s a delicious twist to the event - the chefs won’t be present.

Their place in the kitchen will be taken by The Chefs’ Forum Academy students who were taught the dishes during masterclasses presented by the chefs in the last academic year - some in person, others via video link during lockdown.

Wendy Weber, head of health, childcare and commercial enterprise said: “We are delighted to be embarking on our second year with The Chefs’ Forum and excited to see some of the dishes on the menu from chef’s who worked closely with our learners last year.

“Our learners had a great experience in a Covid year so we cannot wait for them to receive even more industry tips and ideas through the academic year 21/22.

“We are so pleased to be a part of this fabulous initiative.

“The dinner will be a chance for the students to put everything they’ve learnt into practice and it will be a true reflection of the incredible working partnership between Pembrokeshire College and The Chefs’ Forum Academy.”

Alan Wright, hospitality tutor added: “We have such an exciting start to the new academic year, with our Thursday evening service resuming for the general public.

“I am thrilled that our first Thursday evening is dedicated to The Chefs’ Forum Academy and based on some of the dishes produced by our new level three learners. It promises to be an evening to remember so book your table now to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets are priced at £19.95 for 3 courses and available to anyone - book by calling 01437 753165.

The menu, all cooked freshly on the night, features dishes by:

Starter

Lisa Fearn - Y Sied Cookery School

Chicken Velouté, croutons and micro herbs

Tom Westerland - National Chef of Wales 2018 & Head Chef at Crockers Henley

Grilled mackerel, heritage tomatoes, ricotta and cumin granola

Dougie Balish - head chef at The Grove of Narberth

Seasonal Vegetables, Hafod Cheddar purée, BBQ turnip tops and nettles

Main

Hayden Groves - National Chef of the Year 2013

Chicken, chicory and blonde ale fondant potato

Cindy Challoner - Great British Menu Contestant 2019

Red mullet, squash fondant, Jerusalem artichoke & vanilla puree and nettle oil (GF)

Curry Leaf Korma

Roasted squash and garlic (V, VE, GF)

Dessert

Ashleigh Farrand - head chef at The Kingham Plough

Chocolate rye cake, cherry, fudge sauce, and chocolate soil

Thomas Leatherbarrow - culinary director of TLC Gourmet

Apple tart Tatin and anilla ice cream