PAUL Davies MS recently visited the Southwood Estate and also Wood Farm near Newgale, both of which are owned by National Trust Cymru.
On the 404 hectare Southwood Estate, Mr Davies saw a diverse landscape of valleys, fields, clifftops, and viewed the land management practices being used.
Commenting on his visit Mr Davies said: “I was delighted to meet with officers of National Trust Cymru and see Southwood Estate and Wood Farm. National Trust Cymru sites in Wales are visited by more than 1.8 million visitors per year, which shows the broad appeal of their sites, which allows people to connect with nature, beauty and history.”
“It was very interesting to see the land management employed at the Southwood Estate and the impact that this has on nature.”
