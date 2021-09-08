Dyfed-Powys Police officers are appealing for information following a road traffic collision which occurred in the area of St Lawrence Hill in Hakin, Milford Haven.
The road traffic collision occurred at approximately 10.30am on the morning of Tuesday, September 7.
A dark coloured vehicle was involved in the collision, which is believed to be a Ford metallic grey van with damage to the rear.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Pembrokeshire officers investigating the road traffic collision want to speak to the occupants of the dark coloured vehicle."
The reference number for the incident, for anybody who wishes to contact the police, is DP-20210907-192.
The police continued: "Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."
