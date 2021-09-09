With Milford Haven Beer Festival returning to the town soon, Milford Waterfront has created a competition to celebrate.
The festival returns on Saturday, September 18, with a prize now available worth over £80 at the event.
The prize bundle includes:
- Entry for 2 people
- Your name on a barrel
- 6 drinks tokens
- Social media mentions
- Express event entry
To be in with a chance of winning, enter your details at https://www.milfordwaterfront.co.uk/blog/posts/2021/september/win-a-milford-haven-beer-festival-prize-bundle-worth-over-80 by 11.59pm on Thursday, September 9.
The winner will be drawn at random and notified on Friday, September 10, and should be available to enjoy the prize at the event on Saturday, September 18.
Traditionally one of the four major annual events organised by Milford Haven Round Table, the money raised from all events is going towards the cost of the town's carnival, firework display and Santa run.
At the event, there will be a grand selection of lager, cider and ales, as well as live music and DJs all day long and food stalls.
