A MISSING person said to be at 'high risk' was airlifted to hospital from the Castle Martin area on Monday evening, September 6.
A multi-agency search took place for the person who was believed to have gone missing in the water between Angle and Thorne Island at around 4.20pm.
Coastguard rescue helicopter 187, Angle lifeboat and coastguard rescue teams from Dale, St Govans, Llansteffan and Tenby were all tasked to the search.
A police launch was also involved in the search, as well as other boats that were in the area at the time.
The missing person was located by a coastguard rescue team. They were subsequently winched onboard rescue helicopter 187 and flown to hospital.
