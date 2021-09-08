There have been 368 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Wednesday, September 8).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 249 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 77 in Pembrokeshire and 42 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 24,420 – 14,993 in Carmarthenshire, 6,247 in Pembrokeshire and 3,181 in Ceredigion.
One new Covid-19 related death has been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total now 496 for the duration of the pandemic.
In total 2,669 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 298,979 cases.
There have been 16,506 tests done since the last report.
There were ten new Welsh Covid related death reported with the total across Wales 5,712 deaths.
Across Wales, 2,363,623 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,194,075 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda as of September 1, 558,694 first and second doses have been administered, 4,515 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 134,486 first doses have been given (71.2 per cent) and 124,083 second doses (65.7 per cent).
In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 53,169 first doses have now been given (73.1 per cent) and 49,555 second doses (68.2 per cent).
In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) 93,595 first does have been given (73.8 per cent) and 87,247 second doses (69.3 per cent).
