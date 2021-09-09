Before the summer holidays started, St Oswald's VA School ended the school year by holding a 'Rainbow Run' in aid of Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity.

The day was held on Monday, July 12 and was organised by the friends of the school, raising more than £3,800 which was split between the school and the charity.

A crazy and colourful event saw pupils, dressed in white t-shirts, run laps of the school field whilst being showered with all the colours of the rainbow.

Prizes for the highest fundraisers for individuals and families were donated by Co-op Kilgetty, Clerkenhill Adventure Farm and Frizbee Golf, Heatherton World of Activities, Tesco Pembroke Dock, Indie Burger, Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo, Carew Castle, Andrew Rees’s Butchers, Tees R Us New Hedges and Coppet Hall Paddle Boarding.

Diane James, chair of the friends of the school, said: "To see the faces of the children made it all worthwhile. Pupils had gathered sponsorship from their friends and family and all pulled together to raise in excess of £3,800.

"We are so grateful to everyone for the part they played on the day. From the generosity of our sponsors Station Garage Kilgetty, Snooty Fox Martletwy, Saundersfoot Rotary Club and MJ Parry and Co Ltd of the event, as well as the many businesses who have donated prizes.

"We were overwhelmed with the amount raised and delighted to surpass our target. We would like to extend a huge thank you to staff, pupils and parents for their hard work during these most strange circumstances."

Hannah Underwood, charity coordinator at Sandy Bear, added: "We hold good relationships with the schools within Pembrokeshire and it is extremely rewarding when the children and families work together to raise such phenomenal amounts of money for our charity.

"I am glad the children of St Oswalds had a lot of fun holding this fundraising event and they should be extremely proud of themselves for how much they have raised. We greatly appreciate the support we receive from St Oswalds VA School."