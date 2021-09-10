THE RNLI has confirmed that both Cardigan lifeboats were temporarily off service for one day last month due to a shortage of volunteers available to act as launch authorities.
A spokesperson who said the situation resulted from a ‘personnel issue’ added that during this time operational cover was provided by Cardigan’s sister stations at Fishguard and New Quay.
“We can confirm the RNLI has launched a safety learning review at Cardigan which is ongoing,” she added.
“Our volunteers operate within a high risk environment and reviews like this are not uncommon to ensure our volunteers’ safety is a priority.”
The Western Telegraph understands that while Cardigan’s D-class inshore lifeboat - described by the RNLI as the ‘workhorse’ - is fully operational, the Atlantic 85 lifeboat remains out of service.
Asked to comment on the situation, a volunteer said he and his colleagues had signed code of conduct agreements and were unable to say anything.
The spokesperson confirmed: “Thanks to the commitment of volunteers the D-class inshore is fully operational and the aspiration is to return the Atlantic 85 to service when there are sufficient voluntary personnel to do so safely.”
“We will consider any learnings following the review and will implement any suggested changes, which is not uncommon practice.”
