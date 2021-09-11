A ten unit self-catering holiday complex will be created near Robeston Wathen following planning approval.
Pembrokeshire’s planning committee approved an application for 10 self-catering lodges, a hub service building, parking and access on land off the B4314 at Robeston Wathen at its meeting on Tuesday (September 7).
Also planned is a nature trail which would run from the site and link it with the village.
Local member Cllr Di Clements submitted a statement of support for the plan, which she said would allow Cox Lake Farm to diversify, with the daughter of the family running the holiday complex and able to stay locally.
Cllr Clements added the development was of “modest scale, sensitive design” and was well located in a “visually secluded site.”
Delegated power was given to the chief planning officer to approve the application following resolution of historic environment and ecology issues, which includes ensure demonstrating there will not be an adverse impact on the Cleddau River’s special area of conservation (SAC).
