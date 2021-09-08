The Welsh Government has moved swiftly to state that there are currently no plans for a fire-break lockdown in Wales this autumn.
It follows claims from neighbouring Ceredigion County Council's leader that a potential October firebreak lockdown could be considered.
Ellen ap Gwynn told her cabinet she had been in a national meeting with education officers and union members.
“The numbers are increasing everywhere and everyone is concerned once again about how things will be," she said.
"There might be a ‘fire-break’ lockdown over half term but that’s not confirmed yet at all,” she added.
She added there were already cases "coming through our schools" with 27 cases over the weekend.
Last October, people were told to stay at home and pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops were ordered to close as Wales entered a 17-day fire-break lockdown.
But asked whether it had plans for a similar move this year, a Welsh government spokesperson said: "There are no plans for a fire-break in Wales."
She added: “We continue to closely monitor the public health situation and review the coronavirus regulations every three weeks.
“Coronavirus has not gone away, and we would encourage everyone to continue to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.
"This includes taking up the offer of a vaccine if they have not had one yet.”
