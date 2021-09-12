Pembroke Bridge Club is delighted to announce that the club will soon be returning to face-to-face bridge.
The club will be opening its doors on Tuesday, October 5; play beginning at 1pm at its new venue, Lamphey Village Hall.
Members are absolutely delighted with the new location, and cannot wait to begin to play once again at the tables.
Club owner, Irene Delahunty, would like to take this opportunity of thanking the committee at Jameston Village Hall for the wonderful facilities and hospitality which members were given during their time in Jameston, but due to the growing number of tables at the club, the hall unfortunately was unsuitable.
Play will be every Tuesday in Lamphey, beginning at 1pm and also online sessions will continue.
Recent results from Bridge Base Online were as follows; Tuesday, August 24, five tables: 1st Derek Earle and Cindy Middleton 65.44, 2nd Peter Milewski and Mike Baker 64.58, 3rd Stella Miller and Betsy Manwaring 59.72.
August 25, seven tables: 1st Martin and Aileen Neilan 69.91, 2nd Ian Haston and Peter Milewski 67.59, 3rd Lee Collier and Cindy Middleton 57.41, 4th Carmel Wiseman and Peter Oeppen 54.83, 5th Bob McKay and Sue Batten 50.
August 27, six tables: 1st Julie Milewski and Peter Milewski 68.89, 2nd Lee Collier and Irene Delahunty 57.22, 3rd Derek Earle and Irene Warlow 56.11, 4th Martin and Aileen Neilan 53.33.
August 31, six tables: 1st Martin and Aileen Neilan 56.25, 2nd Derek Earle and Cindy Middleton 52.08, Joint 3rd Pam Evans/Irene Warlow and Julie Milewski and Irene Delahunty 51.39.
September 1, seven tables: Judy Lewis and Irene Delahunty 66.67, 2nd 2nd Peter Milewski & Ian Haston
60.19, 3rd Tina Torkington and Pam Evans 56.94, 4th Liz Richardson and Anne Dalziel 55.56.
September 3, five tables: 1st Matt and Sarah Greener 67.56, 2nd Frances Williams and Irene Delahunty 60.42, 3rd Liz Crockford and Judy Lewis 59.03.
All members old and new will be made welcome back to join the friendly bridge club on Tuesday, October 5. If you require a partner, or any further information, please call Irene Delahunty on 01646 622002 OR email irene.dela@btinternet.com
