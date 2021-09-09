STUDENTS taking part-time jobs are being warned not to get fooled by tax rebate scams.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said that in the past year it had received reports of scams from almost a million people.

"Nearly half of all tax scams offer fake tax refunds, which HMRC does not offer by SMS or email," said a spokesperson.

"The criminals involved are usually trying to steal money or personal information to sell on to others. HMRC is a familiar brand, which scammers abuse to add credibility to their scams.

"Links or files in emails or texts can also download dangerous software onto a computer or phone. This can then gather personal data or lock the recipient's machine until they pay a ransom."

Higher numbers of students going to university this year mean more young people may choose to take on part-time work. Being new to interacting with HMRC and unfamiliar with genuine contact from the department could make them vulnerable to scams.

Between April and May this year, 18 to 24-year olds reported more than 5,000 phone scams to the department.

Mike Fell, Head of Cyber Security Operations at HMRC, said:

"Our advice is to be wary if you are contacted out of the blue by someone asking for money or personal information. We see high numbers of fraudsters contacting people claiming to be from HMRC. If in doubt, our advice is – do not reply directly to anything suspicious, but contact HMRC through GOV.UK straight away and search GOV.UK for 'HMRC scams'."