School children across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will soon start receiving their free nasal flu vaccine.

Parents are being asked by Hywel Dda University Health Board’s school nursing team to check their child’s school bag for this year’s nasal flu vaccine consent form and to return it to school by September 17.

The vaccine will be available to all children in reception class to year 11.

Flu can be very unpleasant for children and sometimes lead to serious complications such as pneumonia and bronchitis.

The free annual nasal flu vaccine is a quick and painless way to protect your child from the virus. It also helps reduce the chance of children spreading flu to others who are at high risk from flu, such as young babies, grandparents, and those with long-term health conditions.

Ros Jervis, Director of Public Heath, at Hywel Dda UHB says: “Every year, our school nursing team works diligently to ensure all children across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are offered the nasal flu vaccine to protect them and their families.

“This year, the eligibility of the nasal flu vaccine has been extended and is being offered to children from reception up to year 11. I encourage parents to take this opportunity and send in their consent forms in time to help to keep your children and Hywel Dda safe.”

For more information on the flu vaccination visit Immunisation and Vaccines - Public Health Wales (nhs.wales).