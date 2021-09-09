AN ECO Fun Day held on Goodwick Parrog has raised £745 for conservation charity, Sea Trust.

Hundreds of people of all ages attended the event and enjoyed games, homemade cakes and plants for sale created and made by dozens of Sea Trust Wales volunteers. Local businesses including Nourish Bakery, Seaways Bookshop, Something's Cooking and Debra's Organic Eggs were just some of the excellent prizes won in the tombola.

The top prizes, a £110 Celtic Coasteering Voucher and a £42 bottle of signature gin from the Welsh Wind Distillery in Cardigan were won towards the end of the day by two very happy people.

Presenters included 11-year old Bethan Stewart James who ran a youth action workshop, and the award-winning storyteller Deb Winter who, along with the musician Gill Stevens, performed a thought-provoking poem celebrating the oceans.

Holly Dunn, the Sea Trust's project officer taught people how to identify harbour porpoises in the wild and many people enquired how to volunteer for Sea Trust Wales as a result of her inspiring presentation.

Around 60 people took part in seashore safaris on the day led by Sea Trust marine biologist, Lloyd Nelmes.

Bernadette Vallely and Bethan Stewart James launched their paperback book for all ages Your Planet Needs You! and had a fabulous cake made of the book cover from the Little Owl Bakery.

Local environmental groups Cwm Arian Renewable Energy based in north Pembrokeshire, Transition Bro Gwaun from Fishguard and other environmental groups were present with information and networking opportunities.

Upbeat and lively music and interviews were provided by Green Futures Festivals Radio at the site and online throughout the day.

Anna Elliot, Sea Trust project manager said:

"We raised a lot of money for the ongoing costs of the Sea Trust, thank you to everyone who came and helped make it such a success.

"Our volunteers, trustees, and whole community rallied round and showed us how they appreciated and enjoyed our work and had fun at the same time. Thank you all so much!"