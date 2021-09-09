A memorial service will go ahead this weekend in Milford Haven in memory of the six fast minelayers commissioned into the Royal Navy during the Second World War, many of which still have a connection to the town.
The service will take place on the Rath on Sunday, September 12 at 11am at the memorial with a sea mine atop of it, in memory of many minelayers and minesweepers.
Neil Jackson, vice chairman of the Milford Haven branch of the British Legion, came up with the idea of the service as there has never been one held before.
This is despite the fact that many families in the town and throughout Pembrokeshire are descended from them.
The service will also remember the men who died when HMS Abdiel was sunk by mines in Taranto Italy on the night of September 9 to September 10, 1943.
Neil wanted to hold the service close to the 78th anniversary of the ship's sinking.
He said: "None of them have ever had a service there, which I find quite strange for a town like Milford Haven. There must be many people in Milford who are still attached to the mine depot."
