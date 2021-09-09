A HAVERFORDWEST woman has been accused of assaulting a child which included kicking him in the side of the face.
In December last year, Rachel Palmer, of Fern Hill Road, Merlins Bridge, is alleged to have chased a child into a house, grabbed the child, slapped him and then kicked him on the side of the face.
Appearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on September 8, Palmer, 29, denied the charge. She was given unconditional bail.
The assault is reported to have left a red mark on the child's face.
The case was adjourned to Wednesday, September 15, where a trial date is to be set.
