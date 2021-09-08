'UNABLE to sleep' and 'scared of what he is capable of', is how a woman described the torment she was put through as a man was sentenced today for breaking a restraining order put on him over a decade ago.

Claude Brevost, of Maes yr Ysgol, Templeton, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court via video link from Swansea Prison, where he was being held in custody after breaking the order for the fourth time since it was put in place in 2010.

The court heard that police were alerted to the latest breach on August 9.

Brevost, 50, pleaded guilty to the breach at the town's magistrates on August 11.

In a pre-sentencing report the woman wrote a statement which described the torment she had been put through.

"I have tried my best to help Claude with his mental health but I can not do more. I am not his carer or mother. It scares me what he is capable of. This has had an impact on my life. I have been unable to sleep in my own bed. I want this man to leave me alone once and for all."

In mitigation, solicitor Tom Lloyd, representing the defendant said his client did not realise the restraining order was still in place when he broke it. His intention was to now move to France.

After being held in custody for eight weeks Brevost was sentenced today, September 8, being given a 16 week suspended prison sentence.

Brevost was also made to pay a surcharge of £125 and prosecution costs of £85.