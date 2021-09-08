THE winner of Pembrokeshire’s Welsh Learner of the year award has been announced.

Sophie Tuckwood moved from Nottingham to Pembrokeshire in 2011 to raise a family. Her children now attend Ysgol Caer Elen, Haverfordwest, and she speaks Welsh with them every day, as well as enjoying listening to Radio Cymru and Welsh music.

“Sophie has learned Welsh to a very high standard,” said one of the Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire competition judges. “She is confident in speaking the language, and an inspiration to others.”

Cllr Cris Tomos, Cabinet Member for Environment and the Welsh Language, said: “Congratulations to you Sophie and well done on all the hard work in learning Welsh to such a high standard.”

Sophie said learning Welsh had changed her life.

“I have had such a warm welcome by the Welsh community here in Pembrokeshire and have made many new friends while learning Welsh,” she said. “Many thanks to the Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire tutors for their support. I'm looking forward to joining the service and starting work as a Welsh tutor in September.”

Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire will be offering face-to-face classes across the county this September.

“We are looking forward to welcoming learners back to the learning centres once again,” said Siân Griffiths, Pembrokeshire Lifelong Learning Co-ordinating Officer.

“It will be great to see our tutors and learners enjoying the buzz of face-to-face classes for the first time since March 2020.”

If you would like to learn Welsh like Sophie, classes for beginners start at the end of the month for only £45 for 30 weeks. Click here for more information.

Click here to hear Sophie talk about her experiences learning Welsh and sharing her favourite Welsh songs on ‘Gwlad y Gân’ the Welsh music show on Pure West Radio.