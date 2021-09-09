Local member of the Senedd Paul Davies will be visiting Milford Haven later this month to meet with the public at an 'advice surgery.'
The advice surgery will be held face-to-face in the council chamber at Milford Haven Town Hall on the morning of Monday, September 20.
Paul Davies MS, Conservative Senedd member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, will be at the town hall for two hours on the Monday morning, speaking to members of the public between 10am and 12pm.
He will be spending his time speaking one-to-one with any constituent with a county issue who books a slot to attend the session.
To attend the event, if you have a local issue within the remit of the Senedd and are in need of help or support, then contact the office of Paul Davies on 01437 766425 in order to book a slot.
