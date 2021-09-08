Pembrokeshire County Council’s County Hall turned purple for the WASPI women.

On September 6, the County Hall joined iconic buildings the length and breadth of the UK and lit up in purple in support of approximate 15,000 WASPI women across the two Pembrokeshire Constituencies.

“We want to remind MPs upon their return to Parliament, that the Ombudsman ruled that it was maladministration when 1950s born women were not given adequate notice of changes to their State Pension Age”, said Cllr Cris Tomos. “WASPI women in our area had their plans for retirement shattered with little or no notice. They deserve a fair, fast and focussed compensation.”

Jackie Gilderdale from Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI), added: “On Monday evening, prominent buildings throughout the UK, including Blackpool Tower were lit up in purple and it was great that Pembrokeshire County Council joined in to show their support for WASPI in such a visible way.

"It was great to see ladies from north, south & mid Pembrokeshire turn out for the event, along with members & officers from Unison Pembrokeshire County Branch."

For years 1950s women were told it was their fault that they didn’t know their state pension age had changed.

The Ombudsman vindicated all 1950s women on July 20th. They said the Department for Work and Pensions got it wrong. The women should have been given at least another 28 months’ notice of the changes.