Warwick Davis is the latest celebrity to be spotted in Pembrokeshire this year, as he enjoyed a meal with his family at a restaurant in Saundersfoot.
The actor is known for his roles in the Star Wars and Harry Potter film series, as well as Life's Too Short, Willow and being the host of TV quiz show Tenable.
The Mulberry Restaurant in Saundersfoot managed to get a photograph of the actor as he visited the town with his family this week.
This comes after Forest Whitaker, Dizzee Rascal and Michael Portillo have all been spotted either working or holidaying in our quiet corner of Britain across the last few months.
However, Davis is a regular visitor to Pembrokeshire, with this being his latest visit to the restaurant where staff refer to him as a regular.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.